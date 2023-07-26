New York Mets star Justin Verlander has reiterated that he is dedicated to the team, and in a recent interview, expressed his feelings and desires to win with the Mets.

"I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously, it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one-year deal so there's that."

SNY @SNYtv



"I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that" Justin Verlander speaks on the trade deadline:"I'm focused on being a Met. That's why I signed here and I want to win here. Obviously it hasn't gone according to plan just yet, but I didn't sign a one year deal so there's that" pic.twitter.com/0on0cwQVwK

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Justin Verlander maintained his form by shutting down the Bronx Bombers for six innings while leading the Mets to a 9-3 victory. However, Verlander's performance just made it seem more unlikely that the Mets would move him before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Chicago White Sox v New York Mets

Verlander has made 15 starts so far this season and is now 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struggled at the beginning of the season after missing the first month due to injury but has since given up three runs or less in each of his past six starts, including three shutout appearances.

Justin Verlander is a dedicated Mets player

Verlander has complete authority over the trade issue, regardless of what the Mets choose to do. He recently signed with the Mets in December after playing for the Houston Astros for the previous six seasons, and his deal included a complete no-trade clause.

Verlander, 40, wants a chance to succeed. He has, however, also praised Mets owner Steve Cohen and the team's capacity to recover swiftly:

"Ownership is a big part. Their commitment to this franchise is apparent. Even now, Steve's comments the other day. Obviously, we put ourselves in a really tough spot. But he still believes in us.

"He didn't say that he wants to sell. It seems like he's also an optimist. I remain committed to trying to win a championship here."

Verlander is married to super Kate Upton and the couple share a daughter together.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!