Mets All-Star Pete Alonso pledges $1,000 to animal shelters for every home run slugger dispatches in 2024

New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is set to hit home runs not only for his team but also for a noble cause. During a recent press conference, Alonso announced his pledge to donate $1,000 to animal shelters for every home run he hits in the upcoming 2024 season. The initiative, led by the Alonso Foundation, aims to rescue animals from kill shelters by funding transportation, beds, toys, supplies, and more.

Alonso expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, saying:

"We’re gonna be donating money to certain rescues to be taking animals, especially dogs out of kill shelters, so hopefully there’s gonna be lots of home runs to come this year."

The Alonso Foundation claims a commitment to being a voice for those who can’t speak for themselves, with a focus on supporting youth, animal welfare, and veterans.

A look into the Alonso Foundation and its main initiatives and grantees

The foundation, founded by Pete Alonso and his wife Haley, seeks to bring positive change to various aspects of life by advocating for shifts in rules and regulations. Their pillars include advocacy, grantmaking, and programs, with a focus on changing rules related to school protocols against bullying, cyberbullying, and animal abuse laws.

Haley and Pete Alonso share their inspiration behind establishing the foundation, expressing gratitude for the blessings baseball has brought into their lives. They have recounted the impact of their donations throughout all New York Mets seasons, emphasizing the hope it brings to those in need.

The foundation’s three main pillars, advocacy, grantmaking and programs, aim to work with educators, legislators and stakeholders to drive policy changes. They focus on creating stronger rules to protect youth against various forms of bullying, including cyberbullying.

In terms of grantmaking, the Alonso Foundation collaborates with organizations nationwide, offering unrestricted grants to support its work in areas such as education, wildlife conservation, baseball community initiatives and more.

According to its website, past grantees include Dream Youth Charter School, Polar Bears International, More Than Baseball, Graham Windham, Wounded Warrior Project and others.

Through this unique initiative, Pete Alonso not only showcases his prowess on the baseball field but also exemplifies a commitment to making a positive impact on the world beyond the game.

