Mets boss makes feelings clear on Francisco Lindor captaincy debate

New York Mets boss Steven Cohen expressed his thoughts on club superstar and de facto leader Francisco Lindor. As Lindor hasn't been officially been named as club captain, Cohen said that players should be the one to decide who to pick as their leader. More than a week ago, it was announced by that Lindor would reprise his captaincy duties for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Lindor transferred from Cleveland to Queens at the end of the 2020 season via a trade that included Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez. Since then, he and Pete Alonso have been the centerpiece of the Galacticos style of player acquisition by owner Cohen.

"I'm always open to the discussion [for Lindor to be named captain]. But ultimately, there's not a lot of captains in baseball. It's not something that happens very often. Maybe it's a New York Yankee thing. I think it's a media driven discussion," said Cohen. (33:50-34:16)

The Mets owner stopped by "The Show" podcast on the New York Post Sports channel hosted by MLB analysts Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

"The way I look at it is [to] let the locker room figure it out on its own. [We] have a lot of veterans in there and it seems to be working the way it is. So why go to a place that has it's own risk?" (33:30-33:48)

At the moment, there are only two MLB clubs that have official captains. Aaron Judge has been named as the New York Yankees captain since 2023, taking the helm from Hall of Famer Derek Jeter that retired in 2014. In addition, the Kansas City Royals named Salvador Perez as the team's fourth-ever club captain in 2023 and the first since Mike Sweeney left the team in 2007.

If Lindor is to be named captain, he will just be the fifth Mets player to be officially given such a distinction. In the past, the club has named Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco — and most recently, David Wright as the clubhouse leader.

Steve Cohen sang high praises for Mets superstar Francisco Lindor

Continuing on the episode, Cohen expressed his admiration for Francisco Lindor's representation of the Mets

"You gotta love it. He's terrific in all parts of the game, he's great with the fans, he has great personality, he cares about his teammates, and he's a real leader. What's there not to like? He's performed in New York which is always hard to do. Kudos to him," Cohen said. (32:05-32:48)

In addition to his many contributions for the community and Mets fans, Lindor has compiled a .261/.338/.461 slash line with 115 home runs, 373 RBIs, and 88 stolen bases across 626 for the club.

