Mets' Brandon Nimmo shows his hand in real estate game with a $5,000,000 NYC mansion

Brandon Nimmo has continued to establish himself in New York. The native of Cheyenne, Wyoming has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with the New York Mets, something that appears set to continue for the foreseeable future.

After signing a massive eight-year, $162,000,000 contract to remain with the New York Mets, it appears that the club is also hoping to keep Brandon Nimmo around for the long run.

"Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The Mets keep their center fielder and the biggest payroll in baseball only gets bigger."

Now, not only has the outfielder signed a lucrative contract to remain with the club, but the veteran has seemingly committed to remaining in the state of New York. The outfielder has used some of that generational wealth to further establish himself in the region by purchasing a gorgeous $5,000,000 mansion in the area.

The 30-year-old reportedly purchased a stunning mansion near the Old Westbury Golf & Country Club in Nassau County. According to TheRealDeal.com, Nimmo's new home underwent a series of renovations in 2021. Among the upgrades were changes to the kitchen, bathrooms, and a marble floor. There were also updates to the doors and windows.

The area of his impressive new mansion is roughly an hour's drive away from Citi Field (home of the New York Mets), which means Brandon Nimmo will either have a place closer to the city or endure New York traffic.

A closer look at Brandon Nimmo's 2023 season for the New York Mets

It was a difficult season for the New York Mets, who entered the 2023 campaign with not only World Series aspirations but the most expensive payroll in the MLB. However, the combination of injuries and underperforming quickly led the club to offload expensive veterans such as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline.

Although the New York Mets struggled, Nimmo himself was effective for the club. After signing his new extension with the Mets, Nimmo rewarded the team with a solid season, posting a .274 batting average with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs. He will be a key piece this upcoming season as the club will look to return to the postseason.

