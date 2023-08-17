DJ Stewart of the New York Mets is reaping the rewards of his perseverance, as he smashed two home runs on Wednesday vs Pirates to make it three in two games.

Stewart said in a post-game interview why he was so committed to the game. The outfielder talked about his love for the game and said that he also has a little daughter, which gives him extra motivation:

"I love this game. And like I said, I’ve had injury issues and I know what I am capable of doing whenever I am healthy. What kept me going is getting back to the Big Leagues, This game is unbelievable and I don’t take it for granted; playing at the Big League level. So, that’s what kept me going.

“I have a little girl and diapers aren’t cheap, so that’s what keeps me going,” Stewart said.

Stewart remained in Baltimore after receiving a promotion in 2018, although he seldom secured a full-time position. Since emerging with the Mets after their trade deadline sell-off, he has displayed some great glimpses of power this season.

According to reports, his wife Brooke is a resident nurse at Jacksonville's Baptist South Hospital. On September 12, 2018, Stewart was promoted to the main leagues, and the following day, against the Oakland Athletics, he made his Orioles debut.

Before departing the organization in November, he quickly established himself as a regular on Baltimore's squad for the following four years.

DJ Stewart's 2023 season with the Mets

In 2023, DJ Stewart is enjoying a standout season with the New York Mets. In 578 at-bats, he has 121 hits and 28 home runs.

However, the Mets (54-66) are fourth in the NL East despite Stewart's performances. The club led by Buck Showalter has a little chance of making the playoffs, but New York will need to end the season with a run of victories if they want to make a serious run at the postseason spot.