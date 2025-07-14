Mets' Edwin Diaz shares true feelings on Juan Soto's All-Star snub

Dominican baseball outfielder Juan Soto is one of the New York Mets' most prized possessions. Since signing with the New York-based team, Soto has registered some incredible performances. Currently, the 26-year-old ranks No. 1 in walks, No. 3 in OBP and No. 8 in OPS.

However, despite these impressive stats, Soto won't be a part of the All-Star game. His exclusion from the All-Star game has shocked many, and recently, his teammate Edwin Diaz commented on the same. On Saturday, Diaz appeared and said:

"Yeah, we thought he (Juan Soto) was making the All-Star game," Diaz said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Saturday. "He didn't start the season hot, but soon the season start get going. You know, he's been one of the best hitters in the league. He's got like 20-21 home runs, a lot of RBIs. He got a high OPS.

"I think he deserves to be in the All-Star team. You feel bad because the guy deserves to be there, but that's the decision people make. I know he's calm. He understands the process. So, I know he's good." (0:00 onwards)

You can check what Edwin Diaz said below:

In 2025, Juan Soto has 340 at-bats with an average of .262. As of this writing, he has scored 70 runs with 23 home runs and 56 RBIs. It must also be noted that the ongoing season is Soto's first season with the New York Mets since signing a 15 year, $765 million contract, which is also the largest contract in professional sports.

Juan Soto commented on missing this year's All-Star game

As mentioned above, Juan Soto's snub from the 2025 All-Star game has drawn reactions from fans and pros on social media. However, one of the most important reactions came from the man himself. After a game against the New York Yankees on July 6, Soto said:

“Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It's just a part of baseball ... For me, I try to play as hard as I can and help the team and enjoy the moment. Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen. I was glad I was able to be there four years in a row. If I didn’t make it this year, it’s no big deal. I’ll come back stronger next year.”

In the same interaction as above, Soto was also asked if he thought he did enough to make the team. However, the Dominican baseball player did not answer the question directly as he said, “It looks like I didn’t." Soto concluded by saying he has to be better.

