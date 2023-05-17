New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander made his long-awaited return to Citi Field on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays and had a poor game. The 40-year-old veteran pitcher was the centerpiece of the Mets' offseason splurge and fans expected a lot from him.

Instead, Verlander was tagged for six runs on eight hits over five innings on the night. Mets fans were infuriated as a feeling of hopelessness came over them after the performance and they took it out on social media.

Justin Verlander signed a 2-year, $86.7 million contract with the New York Mets in December 2022, after spending six years with the Houston Astros and winning the World Series. He was the marquee signing for the Mets during the offseason and had a lot of pressure to perform coming into the season.

However, after a prolonged absence due to injury, he was finally activated on May 4 with the hopes that he could help the struggling Mets get on track.

But his long-awaited return to Citi Field didn't go as expected. Facing Isaac Paredes at the top of the third inning, the veteran pitcher was hit for a three-run homer by the Rays infielder.

Things didn't improve for the three-time Cy Young winner and he finished the game allowing six earned runs and two homers from Paredes.

"Can we have Kate Upton throw in his next outing," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"What an overpaid waste of a spot on the rotation. 8 hits 6 earned runs given up in 5...any triple A pitcher can do that," added another.

Justin Verlander can still turn things around as Mets are within touching distance of postseason spot

While the New York Mets' start to the 2023 MLB season has been way below all expectations, there is still time to turn things around. We have only reached the first quarter of the MLB season and Justin Verlander will have plenty of chances to redeem himself in front of the Mets fans.

It is true that baseball fans can be impatient and quick to judge players, but maybe Verlander deserves some time to get back in form. Only time will tell whether Verlander can get his groove back and help the Mets out of their slump.

