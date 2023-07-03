Jeff Brigham got the stick from New York Mets fans for almost blowing a save against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The home team eventually won 8-4 as San Francisco was unable to come back, but Brigham's pitching closed down the margin of lead, which didn't enthuse fans.

Brigham has been with the Mets since the start of the season. Before moving to New York, the reliever was with the Miami Marlins. He made his debut in 2018 and played through to 2022. Last year, he was designated for assignment after a string of poor performances out of the bullpen.

In the offseason, he was traded to the Mets in a deal that also included Elieser Hernandez to New York for Franklin Sanchez and Jake Mangum, who was announced later.

Brigham started the season with Triple-A's Syracuse Mets before being called up to the roster. Against the Giants, he was brought on by Buck Showalter at the start of the seventh innings, with New York leading 5-1. Brigham walked Joc Pederson before Blake Sabol struck a homer to cut the lead to half.

Thairo Estrada then singled on a one out situation before Brigham was pulled from the mound. He earned that run, too, as J.D Davis had driven in the run on a double.

"Jeff Brigham is the worst pitcher in the world"

Jeff Brigham's 2023 season so far

In 2023, Jeff Brigham has played 30 games, pitching 29.1 innings. He has earned 14 runs, walked 12 batters and conceded five home runs.

Just like his team, Brigham had a poor last month, posting a 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB through 9.2 innings. Even though he has been used in low leverage spots, the 31-year-old is yet to play at his best.

The Mets, meanwhile, held on for the win on Sunday to take the series against the Giants. They now face the Arizona Diamondbacks after a day's break.

