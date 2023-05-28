New York Mets fans blamed their general manager Billy Eppler for the lack of effective pitching options after their loss against the Colorado Rockies. The Metropolitans lost 7-10 after their bullpen conceded crucial four runs in relief.

Billy Eppler has been an executive in the MLB for the last ten years. He started off his general manager career in 2015 with the Los Angeles Angels.

After completing his tenure in 2020, he moved over to the New York Mets. He has been trusted by Steve Cohen to build a good roster as the Mets have the biggest payroll in baseball.

That doesn't seem to be the case for the New York Mets as the pitching department lacks the depth to match the prowess of the batting lineup. They had a rough outing on Saturday night with Justin Verlander as their starter. In 5 completed innings, the veteran gave away 6 earned runs on nine hits and got just 2 strikeouts.

However the 2022 Cy Young winner didn't have a loss against his name as the Mets themselves scored five runs in the sixth. The loss belonged to Jeff Bringham who gave away two runs in the seventh before Drew Smith did the same taking the Rockies to double figures.

Fans were quite disappointed with their bullpen's efforts as they took to Twitter to voice their opinions. They called for Billy Eppler to be fired as clearly after spending so much money in the offseason the bullpen is weak.

Former Mets player Marcus Stroman's rant about Billy Eppler

Many were shocked to find Marcus Stroman leave the New York Mets. Explaining his departure after joining the Chicago Cubs, Stroman blasted the Billy Eppler in a tweet that was later deleted.

"Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM ... that tells you enough. His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I'm beyond thankful I'm gone from that organisation.”

Regardless of Stroman's comments the Mets General Manager continues to enjoy the confidence of Steven Cohen and rest of the ownership.

