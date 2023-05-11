The New York Mets squeezed out a 2-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, bringing to an end a dismal three-game losing streak.

The win was also Justin Verlander's first in the Mets outfit and he had an outstanding game. He pitched seven innings of two-hit balls and helped New York edge past their opponents from Cincinnati in a hard-fought win.

"#MetsWin! #LGM" - New York Mets, Twitter.

Verlander also became the 21st Major League pitcher to defeat all 30 teams.

Outfield Brandon Nimmo helped the New York Mets with three hits and a go-ahead single in the fourth.

Overjoyed Mets fans swarmed Twitter to show their appreciation to the team for their win and Justin Verlander was at the center of it. The three-time Cy Young Award winner sure made a difference, adding invaluable experience to the squad.

It was the Mets' first win in four games. They will be looking to take heart from this and pick up the pace as they run into a busy run of fixtures in the next few weeks.

Charley S. @charley047 @Mets Mazel tov. I was beginning to think I’d never see another win. @Mets Mazel tov. I was beginning to think I’d never see another win.

metsfan7788 @metsfan7788 @Mets Was good pitching and good hitting but we need to score more runs @Mets Was good pitching and good hitting but we need to score more runs

⭐️RichieRichOi⭐️ @RichieRichLive1 @Mets 2-1 🤷🏻‍♂️ nothing to get to excited about but a wins a win. @Mets 2-1 🤷🏻‍♂️ nothing to get to excited about but a wins a win. https://t.co/4Pn05Ri1lX

zach ragan @zachtnt @Mets You win two in a row and that’s called a winning streak. Let’s do that tomorrow. @Mets You win two in a row and that’s called a winning streak. Let’s do that tomorrow.

Trevor T @trevajct @Mets Finally. Good to get back in the winners list #metswin . Even better to see JV have command, control and dominate a game. We need our arms to find their stuff so we can get back into this #LGM @Mets Finally. Good to get back in the winners list #metswin. Even better to see JV have command, control and dominate a game. We need our arms to find their stuff so we can get back into this #LGM

Who will take game three and clinch the series between the Mets and the Reds?

With the series all square at one game each, the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds will conclude the three-game series at the Great American Ball Park at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The Reds will be looking to close out the series at home, while the Mets on the other hand look to take this good form ahead and gather some pace.

"Series finale. #LGM" - New York Mets, Twitter.

Verlander will be key to the team's success this year, and fans will be hoping that this game was just the start of what the veteran can provide.

