Mets fans disappointed as Juan Soto struggles in his Opening Day debut

Juan Soto and the New York Mets were expected to hit the ground running in their Opening Day fixture against the Houston Astros on Thursday. However, the team fell to a 3-1 loss to start the season.

Soto, who signed a blockbuster $765 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, was at the heart of the action in the team's season opener. The All-Star slugger swung at a pitch from Astros closer Josh Hader with runners on base for the final strikeout of the game.

As the replays showed, Hader's pitch was off the mark and could've been left alone, but with the game on the line, the Dominican superstar went chasing with a swing to concede the game.

Fans discussed Soto's performance after the disappointing start to the season.

"That is a very expensive strike out," wrote a fan.

"What was that swing," wrote another fan.

"That’s a shame."

Juan Soto, who had a career year with the New York Yankees in 2024, reportedly turned down a mega offer from the Bronx Bombers to sign for the Mets in the offseason. After his Mets debut, opposition fans reminded him of his decision.

"Shoulda stayed wit the REAL New York team 😭" mocked a fan.

"The curse of leaving the Yankees."

"$800 million choke artist😭😭," jeered a fan.

Juan Soto had a hit and drew two walks in his three plate appearances on an eventful Mets debut at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

