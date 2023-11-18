New York Mets fans rejoiced over social media on Friday after designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach was non-tendered by the team following a disappointing season in the MLB. After a strong second half in the 2022 season, Vogelbach had a significant drop in output this year which has resulted in the free agency for the 30-year-old. It is no surprise that Mets fans were glad to see him leave and took to social media to share their reactions.

Daniel Vogelbach was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2011 MLB draft but was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 where he went on to make his major league debut. After four years of trying to break into the roster, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020, where is was designated for assignment. He was then claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers and non-tendered after one season. Vogelbach eventually found his way to the Mets in 2022 and finished the season strong with a .830 OPS in 55 games.

However, things turned for the worse for Vogelbach in 2023 where he ended the disappointing season slashing .233/.339/.404 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs. While the majority of the team was subpar over the course of their underwhelming season, the designated hitter was one of the bigger disappointments. Hence, Mets fans were happy to see the last of him and echoed the sentiment across social media:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"God is good," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Man was just awful," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What next for Daniel Vogelbach?

Almost exactly two years after being non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers, Vogelbach finds himself in a similar situation once again. The New York Mets have decided to part ways with the designated hitter, making him a free agent in the market. The 30-year-old has considerable experience in the major leagues and has shown flashes of his best qualities over the course of his career. Thus, he may well find a suitor for his services in the MLB before the Opening Day next year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.