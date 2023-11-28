New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso was spotted in Madison Square Garden for Monday's NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Buffalo Sabres. The 28-year-old first baseman has made headlines over the course of the MLB offseason as he nears the final year of his contract, with no update on his future plans. Hence, his appearance in the NHL game prompted numerous reactions from Mets fans on social media.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019. In his first season in the major leagues, Alonso won the NL Rookie of the Year while also finishing as the MLB home run leader. Since then, he has grown to become one of their best players, making three All-Star appearances since then.

While the talented first baseman agreed to a $14.5 million salary for 2023 during the arbitration process, he has yet to make any commitments this year. Alonso's contract with the Mets will run out after the 2024 season, leaving the New York side with a huge decision on their hands. Hence, Mets fans saw his appearance at Madison Square Garden as a positive sign in their hopes for an extension with the star.

"Oh he is so extended," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Gonna be a Met for life," added another.

Pete Alonso's offseason appearances in NYC events have fans convinced of extension with Mets

Rumors and public appearances suggest that Pete Alonso's wish is to extend his time with the New York Mets with a long-term contract. The All-Star has been seen around various events in New York over the course of the offseason, which fans and analysts have taken as a sign of his happy personal life. Alonso will surely attract a huge contract worthy of his stature in the MLB and the Mets no doubt have the capacity to offer him one. Hence, it seems only a matter of time until both parties come to the table and reach an agreement before the start of the next season.

