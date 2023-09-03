Francisco Lindor might have found himself on the wrong side with the New York Mets fans after he put his own individual interests over. The Mets superstar was heard pushing for his 30-30 season after the team has collectively failed to make things work.

Francisco Lindor joined the New York Mets in 2021 after a trade exchange from Cleveland. The deal also included Carlos Carrasco who moved to the Big Apple. His 4x All-Star appearances in Cleveland propelled Lindor to have a big fat $341 million 10-year deal with the Mets.

2023 has been arguably the most successful season for the shortstop as a Mets player. He has recorded 25 stolen bases and 25 home runs this season and is on his way to a career-high season for most RBIs.

Francisco Lindor recorded his 25th home run in the game against the Seattle Mariners. He joined an elite 25-25 Mets club as he became the first Mets since Carlos Betran to achieve the feat in a season. When asked in the post-game interview about a possible 30-30 season, Lindor went on to say:

"Pray for me. I want it. Put good vibes for me out in the world."

This was taken in the wrong light by most New York fans who felt that the infielder was putting his own interests over an ailing team who have been knocked out of playoff contention.

Shouldn't the Mets be looking at individual success after a disastrous season?

The Mets began the season with high hopes, boasting the largest payroll in the history of the sport. However, when things didn't go according to plan, they were forced to release some high-profile players with big contracts.

As the hopes for the postseason have faded away, it's crucial for individual players to focus on improving their skills for the remainder of 2023. In this context, Francisco Lindor had every right to speak openly about his performance record.