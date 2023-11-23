Mets fans find themselves on the edge of their seats as reports circulate that the team is closing in on hiring John Gibbons, the former Toronto Blue Jays manager, as their new bench coach. The move comes as part of the Mets’ restructuring efforts after parting ways with manager Buck Showalter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gibbons, with his extensive managerial experience, is set to bring a wealth of knowledge to the Mets’ dugout. the 61-year-old, who managed the Blue Jays for two separate stints, compiled a record of 793-789 and led the team to the American League Championship Series in both 2015 and 2016. His tenure in Toronto was marked by a reputation for holding players accountable and demanding respect for the game, traits that many players appreciated.

Rencently, Gibbons had communicated that he had started his own baseball podcast, which some fans took with humor as reports about his hiring in New York reached social media.

"The podcasting game ain’t for everyone. Some may argue it’s actually harder than being a pro athlete." - Added one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The bench coach position is crucial, especially for first-year manager Carlos Mendoza, who is taking over the reins from Showalter. Gibbons, known for his straightforward and passionate approach, is expected to be a valuable right-hand person for Mendoza, providing guidance and additional experience.

John Gibbons played for the New York Mets for two seasons after being drafted by the team in 1980.

Gibbons’ connection with the Mets goes beyond coaching, as he played as a catcher for the team in 1985 and 1986. This hiring represents a full-circle moment for Gibbons, who was a first-round pick by the Mets in 1980.

"That’s a big mistake, mark my words." - Posted another worried fan.

Expand Tweet

As the Mets continue to shape their coaching staff, with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coach Eric Chavez already in place, fans eagerly await the announcement of other key roles, including first-base coach and bullpen coach.

The excitement among Mets fans is palpable, with many expressing optimism about Gibbons’ potential impact on the team’s performance. With a blend of managerial experience, a connection to the Mets’ history, and reputation for success, John Gibbons appears poised to make a significant contribution to the New York Mets in the upcoming MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.