The New York Mets have emerged as frontrunners to sign Vladi Miguel Guerrero, the younger brother of power-hitter Vladmirmir Guerrero Jr. If signed, he will join his other brother, Pablo, whom the Texas Rangers signed.

Guerrero is 17 years old and has promised to be a slugger in the big leagues when he gets his chance later down the road. He hits left-handed, which sets him apart from his father and older brother.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is considered one of the top international free agents on the open market. The Amazins are excited about what he can become as he grows and develops in the next few years.

They have time to put together a plan of attack to sign Guerrero. International free agency does not start until January 15, which is a month and a half out from today:

"David Stearns cooking" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"vlad Jr. you are a New York Met!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mets fans are praying that the team signs Vladi Miguel Guerrero on January 15. They already have Ronald Acuna Jr.'s brother, Luisangel, so why not add another star's brother?

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Guerrero could provide the team with a great power bat that would be on the cheaper side. However, he will take some years to make it through the farm system and help the club out.

The Mets are an interesting team this offseason

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

The Mets are an interesting team that fans will want to keep an eye on during the offseason. They are coming into the 2024 season with a new manager, Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza was the bench coach for the New York Yankees and will replace Buck Showalter.

Mendoza has not held a managerial position in the big leagues but has filled in for Aaron Boone when Boone could not manage the club. Given this is his first time being a full-time manager, expect him to come out hungry.

Watch for the club to be aggressive in pursuing free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well. He is the top-rated pitcher on the open market, and that is an area the Mets need to target.

Also, they must make a decision regarding Pete Alonso, who is expected to be a free agent after the next season is over. It has been reported that the organization is open to trading him this offseason if another team makes an offer they cannot refuse.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.