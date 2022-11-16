Mets Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander willing to play in New York for a big offer

Justin Verlander continues to prove that age is simply a number. The 39-year-old superstar pitcher delivered one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career in 2022. He finished the season with an ERA of 1.75 while recording 185 strikeouts and posting an 18-4 record for the Houston Astros.

Verlander is the front-runner for his 3rd Cy Young Award. According to vegasinsider.com, he is the hands-down favorite to win the award, currently sitting at -10,000 odds of winning. The two other finalists for the American League Cy Young award are Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox and Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork The 3 hurlers in the running for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award! The 3 hurlers in the running for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award! ⬇️ https://t.co/SVYJfpkupT

"The 3 hurlers in the running for the 2022 AL Cy Young Award!" - MLB Network

While it seems like Justin Verlander has undoubtedly secured the 2022 Cy Young Award, the major question will be where he plays next season after opting out of his deal with the Astros. Despite a return to Houston not being ruled out, the New York Mets have emerged as a serious contender to sign the World Series champion.

SNY @SNYtv Justin Verlander reportedly sees potential for "lucrative opportunities" with the Mets, among others on.sny.tv/IWIOH67 Justin Verlander reportedly sees potential for "lucrative opportunities" with the Mets, among others on.sny.tv/IWIOH67 https://t.co/pPWIj4BssY

"Justin Verlander reportedly sees potential for "lucrative opportunities" with the Mets, among others" - SNY

As per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Verlander might not have re-upped with the Houston Astros "perhaps because Verlander sees the potential for lucrative opportunities with the Mets, Yankees, and Dodgers, among others."

There may be mutual interest as the Mets will be looking to replace Jacob deGrom, who is also looking to sign a new contract this offseason. Although Verlander will turn 40-years-old before the beginning of the 2023 campaign, his 2022 season suggests that he has not slowed down at all.

Justin Verlander's comeback season for the ages

Another reason why Verlander's 2022 season was even more impressive than the incredible stats is the fact that he missed the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John Surgery. Normally, as pitchers age or require Tommy John, their velocity begins to fade, but Verlander's fastball remains in line with his career averages.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Justin Verlander did not pitch in 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery



No pitcher has ever won Cy Young after throwing 0 MLB IP the year prior



The current fewest innings is 17 ⅔, by Fernando Valenzuela in 1980 before becoming the only rookie CYA winner in 1981 Justin Verlander did not pitch in 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgeryNo pitcher has ever won Cy Young after throwing 0 MLB IP the year priorThe current fewest innings is 17 ⅔, by Fernando Valenzuela in 1980 before becoming the only rookie CYA winner in 1981

"Justin Verlander did not pitch in 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. No pitcher has ever won Cy Young after throwing 0 MLB IP the year prior. The current fewest innings is 17 ⅔, by Fernando Valenzuela in 1980 before becoming the only rookie CYA winner in 1981" - Sarah Langs

No matter where he lands, Verlander is clearly a different breed of pitcher.

Poll : 0 votes