The New York Mets were short-staffed last season heavily at third base. Despite having some prospects as alternatives, it didn't yield much results. Regardless, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said they will not be acquriing anyone from the market.

The Mets finished 29th in the league for OPS at third base throughout the season with a miserly .590, which was behind only the Oakland Athletics. The in-house options included the young trio of Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos.

Baty got the most playing time among the three, featuring in 94 games in the hot corner. He made a good start to the season before losing his way and ending up with a .598 OPS, struggling greatly with left handed pitching.

Mauricio, who is trying to gain more experience in the position in third base in the Dominican Winter League played five games with a .643 OPS and Vientos recorded .620 from 19 games.

Despite the shortcomings, Stearns said that the Mets will be continuing with the in-house options as they do not want to sideline the young prospects.

“I don’t have anyone in my head right now that’s got the job,” Stearns said. “And we may not go into Opening Day with anyone who’s got the job. I think it’s important for us organizationally to learn about our younger players, to provide them opportunity at the major-league level.”

New York Mets looking to trust their young prospects

The New York Mets' decision to trust in-house talent is a result of their decision to rebuild from scratch after a damaging season that saw them post a 75-87 record despite the biggest payroll in the history of the sport.

With a new manager and their first ever President of Baseball Operations, the New York Mets are well on track to hone some young prospects and give them confidence.

