Mets Hot Stove News: New York club deeply invested in relief pitcher market, per MLB insider

The New York Mets are hot on tails for a relief pitcher to strengthen their late-inning bullpen for the 2024 season. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets are having discussions with multiple relievers available and will soon look to close the deal.

"They are kicking the tires everywhere, Steve," Martino said on Hot Stove. "If there is a reliever on the market, the Mets have had discussions or have interest in them. They expressed interest in Aroldis Chapman but Chapman wants to get to a small market having already experienced in New York with one of the reasons why that didn't work out."

Martino mentioned that three guys, namely Hector Neris, Wandy Peralta, and Adam Ottavino, had talks with the New York club.

"Right now they have talked to Hector Neris, Wandy Peralta, and Adam Ottavino who opted out of his player option but he can come back," Martino added. "So these are three guys, the first two are more likely Yankee targets, given where the Yankees are at in Peralta's case and his history with them. But the Mets have talked to both. I don't see Ottavino going back to the Yankees. If he comes to New York, he'll be more of a Met."

Looking at pitching form of Mets potential targets

MLB reporter Héctor Gómez indicated last week that Neris was seeking a three-year, $50 million deal. However, Martino reported Monday that Neris' asking price is lower as he wants $7-11 million per year for only one or two seasons.

Neris had a 1.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 10.1 K/9 performance in 68 1/3 innings past season, his second with the Houston Astros since winning the World Series with them in 2022.

Wandy Peralta, who has a 2.82 ERA in 153 innings with the Yankees over the past two and a half seasons, may serve as a low-risk bulwark.

Veteran right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino declined a $6.75 million player option to stay with the Mets at the start of the offseason. Last season, he went 1-7 with an ERA of 3.21, 62 strikeouts, and 12 saves in 66 appearances.

It remains to be seen how the Mets work their way to onboard a reliever.

