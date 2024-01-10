Mets Hot Stove update: New York's offseason in final stages with team in the market for relief pitcher, per MLB insider

On Tuesday's episode of popular baseball show Hot Stove, MLB insider Andy Martino said that the New York Mets have about $10 million left in their budget for the winter. While it is not a hard number, it is in the ballpark as the New York side are believed to be almost done with their offseason moves. However, they are expected to bolster their bullpen by signing a reliever before the start of or during Spring Training.

The New York Mets entered the 2023 MLB season with very high hopes and were expected to be among the teams competing for the World Series. However, the season turned out to be a huge disappointment despite the splash made by owner Steve Cohen during the last offseason. This year, while they tried their best to land Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they have not made a big money move on any single player.

Instead, the Mets have made several minor but important moves which sees their roster almost ready for the next season. One of the biggest and most important signings was center fielder Harrison Bader, who will be a great addition to their lineup. The other has reportedly been pitcher Sean Manaea, who will slot into their starting rotation. Now, insider Andy Martino believes while they have about $10 million left in their budget for the offseason, they will prioritize on adding a reliever to bolster their bullpen.

Will the NY Mets consider adding to their starting rotation?

While MLB insider Andy Martino said during Tuesday's episode of Hot Stove that the New York Mets will be prioritizing adding to their bullpen, other reports suggest they might still be interested in another starting pitcher.

Currently, the NY side's starting rotation includes Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser and Luis Severino. This is a decent lineup by any standards but they are still believed to be looking at trade options to make further chages ahead of the next season.

