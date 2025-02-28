Mets insider reveals Francisco Lindor’s perspective on Juan Soto’s elite baseball mind

Juan Soto has grown into a superstar at just 26. The budding star saw early success after he won the World Series with the Washington Nationals in just his second major league season. After bouncing off from the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees, Soto found his long term home in Queens after signing a record 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets in December.

Ad

Soto reported to Mets spring training camp at Clover Park a couple of weeks ago. The excitement in the clubhouse upon seeing him is not only limited to young guys.

Mets insider Anthony DiComo revealed on Thursday that even veterans like Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte and Pete Alonso are looking forward to learning something new from the outfielder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's Lindor, it's Starling Marte, it's Pete — these older veteran players who have had a lot of success in the league are still looking at Juan Soto and saying, 'Wait, I could learn something from this guy too,'" DiComo said on MLB Network. "Even though he's 26 and a lot younger than some of those veterans, clearly, this guy is an expert at the game. You're talking about a future Hall of Famer."

Ad

Trending

DiComo also shared what Lindor said to him about Soto.

"Lindor even said to me early in camp, 'I can learn something from Juan Soto,' and I think that's a great attitude to have," DiComo added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Francisco Lindor raves praises after Mets locked down Juan Soto in December

When General Manager David Stearns called Francisco Lindor in December to ask him about Juan Soto, the shortstop recommended him to be signed.

Fast forward, the Mets made it happen after a grueling bidding war with the Yankees.

After the signing went public, Lindor shared his reaction on Soto having all the qualities to represent the Mets culture in the best possible way.

Ad

“I did my homework, and all the stuff I heard about [Soto] was fantastic," Lindor said via MLB.com. "He’s a hard worker, someone who cares about his craft, someone who cares about his winning, someone who cares about his family, someone who cares about his teammates and somebody that wants to continue to get better.

Ad

"That’s the Mets. It sounds like the Mets. It sounds like the culture I wanted to build, be a part of. I think he’s the right man for the job.”

With two 2024 MVP finalists in the order, the Mets are arguably the team to beat in the NL alongside defending champions LA Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback