The New York Mets had a very difficult season. One up after a year filled with numerous lows is Kodai Senga. He established himself as one of the National League's top pitchers in his first season.

The Mets may have found an ace to take over the rotation in a year where they let go of two pitchers who would later be inducted into the Hall of Fame. In his final game of the season, Kodai Senga struck out 200 batters, helping the Mets and Marlins split their two games at Citi Field in front of 24,966 spectators.

Kodai Senga reaches 200 strikeouts!

Kodai Senga discussed his hopes for this season and said he didn't know what he was capable of.

Senga, who started this season as an unknown pitcher on a five-year, $75 million deal that rapidly seemed like a steal, had never pitched in the Major League Baseball.

Senga's ERA through 166 1/3 innings was 2.98, with two runs (both on solo home runs) and three hits allowed in the 4-2 loss in the nightcap. Senga had been the ace in a rotation that was dominated by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Kodai Senga's baseball career

Senga was selected by the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the 2010 Nippon Professional Baseball draft as a development player. He threw two games in the Pacific League in 2012 under a 4.4 million-yen contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks as a registered player under management.

Senga took part in the mynavi All-Star Game for the second time in his career in 2017. He was the first pitcher from the developmental player to pitch as a starting pitcher in the opening game of the 2017 Japan Series against the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.

Senga made an unsuccessful attempt to convince the Hawks to send him to Major League Baseball in 2019. In 2023, Senga announced his rights as an international free agent to play in Major League Baseball, as he has publicly stated.

Senga agreed to a 5-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets in 2022 and faced the Miami Marlins in his major league debut in 2023.