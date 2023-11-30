First baseman Pete Alonso was spared from the extensive restructuring that the Mets have undertaken over the past five months. With rumors of a trade circulating, a veteran has imparted some wisdom on Alonso from a place of experience.

Darryl Strawberry played for the Mets from 1983 to 1990. During that time, the outfielder won eight All-Star nods, a pair of Silver Slugger, and the 1983 Rookie of the Year Award. However, by 1990, off-field issues began to take their toll. In November of that year, he chose to leave the team, a decision he has since expressed regret for.

"Darryl Strawberry, in reflecting on his own departure from the Mets, wants to see the organization extend Pete Alonso:" - SNY Mets

Via a post on his Instagram, Strawberry urged the New York Mets to keep Alonso around, even espousing his support for a long term deal. Intertwined in Strawberry's words was a sense that Alonso would be able to fulfill a responsibility to the fanbase that he never could.

Since joining the Mets in 2019, Alonso has demonstrated his power on multiple occasions. In 2019, the Florida-native earned the NL Rookie of the Year Award after hitting .260/.358/.583 with 120 RBIs and a league-best 53 home runs. In 2022, he hit 40 home runs and a league-leading 131 RBIs.

Despite Alonso's obvious talent, the Mets have been hesitant to ink him to a long-term deal. The 28-year old inked a one-year deal worth $14.5 million last year to avoid arbitration. Per predictions, Alonso is expected to make some $22 million before he goes up for free agency at the end of the 2024 season.

"OH MY GOODNESS!!! PETE ALONSO WALK-OFF HOME RUN!! THE METS WIN!!! (via @Mets)" - FOX Sports: MLB

After leaving the Mets, Strawberry went on the play for the Dodgers and New York Yankees, but never came close to the kind of success he had in Queens. According to Strawberry, Alonso possesses the capability to become the all-time Mets franchise home run leader.

Pete Alonso could be lynchpin of the Mets rebuild

Regarding Alonso, an important decision lies before the Mets. They could either trade Alonso to a suitor like the Toronto Blue Jays for some prospects, or they could base their rebuild around Alonso himself.

Since stars like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander were dealt last summer, the Mets have had to make do with fewer big names. For Alonso, the chance to extend will only come once, and his team should think very carefully.

