Mets legend Darryl Strawberry reveals why he wants Pete Alonso to break his HR record

The New York Mets boast of the joint-best record in baseball in 2025, and one of the reasons behind their stellar start has been their star-studded offense that has been firing on all cylinders.

While Dominican slugger Juan Soto was expected to lead the offense after his career year in 2024, it's the returning fan-favorite Pete Alonso who has been at his productive best at the plate.

Alonso struck his seventh home run of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, moving him up to 233 in the all-time Mets home run charts. He is only behind David Weight (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252) on the list for most home runs for the franchise.

With the former Rookie of the Year just 20 home runs away from his record, Mets legend Darryl Strawberry revealed why he is backing Alonso to break the record that has stood for 35 years. Talking to Jay Horwitz, the former World Series winner said (12:00 onwards):

"Yes, of course (on Pete Alonso breaking his record). It doesn't belong to me. I mean it's just a record. Pete is a homegrown player. He's one of us and all of us that have come through this organization and have raised it to the top. He has done that, just like the rest of us and he deserves that credit to be given to him."

Alonso, who signed a two-year deal to return to the Mets in the offseason, is expected to opt-out after the 2025 season to test free agency. Strawberry wants the All-Star slugger to break the home run record in a strong season and get a lucrative deal with the Mets in the offseason.

"Go ahead, enjoy it, do what you do and get you some more money," Strawberry added. "Have a great year and go free agent and make them pay you. You're playing for wonderful owners, enjoy it. They're going to take care of you and that would probably be the best thing that I could say for him."

Pete Alonso projected to eclipse Mets legend's home run tally

Pete Alonso is 20 home runs from breaking Darryl Strawberry's all-time record and only time will tell if he will be able to do it this season. There is also the matter of his anticipated free agency at the end of the season, which could see him sign for another team.

However, as far as the record is concerned, the All-Star first baseman is projected to surpass that this season. Alonso has hit 30+ home runs in every season since his MLB debut in 2019 apart from the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. His 27th home run of the season will take him ahead of Darryl Strawberry's record.

