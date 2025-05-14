Mets legend David Wright opens up about Francisco Lindor's massive effect on clubhouse and fans

The Citi Field has been more lively since last June, when the Francisco Lindor-led New York Mets started to turn things around following a dismal start to the 2024 season. They went on to make the wild-card before going deep into the NLCS and getting eliminated by the LA Dodgers.

Then, in the offseason, they made star signings, especially that of Juan Soto. With this, they are looking like the team to beat, leading the NL East with a 28-15 record.

When asked about the special vibes fans are enjoying at Citi Field, Mets legend David Wright thinks Francisco Lindor is the center of it all.

"Yeah, I think that they feed off Francisco," Wright said. "I mean, everything from just the way he carries himself, to the energy, to the electricity, to his smile.

"I think that’s contagious, and I think fans have kind of fed off that, and other guys on the team have not necessarily followed suit, because you want to be authentic and organic."

Wright also acknowledged how different the game feels today at Citi Field. He acknowledged positivity within the clubhouse, led by Lindor.

"You couldn’t tell if he was 3-for-3 or 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, because he’s always rooting on his teammates," Wright added. "And I think that that is contagious, and that gets infectious, and the fans see that, and that’s the team they can really get behind."

Francisco Lindor endorses Pete Alonso's long-term stay in New York

Last offseason didn't go the way Pete Alonso wanted, as he signed a bargain, two-year, $54 million deal with the Mets. In all likelihood, he will once again test free agency waters by opting out of his contract at the end of the current season.

Alonso is off to a hot start, hitting .310 along with nine home runs. He has proven to be a clutch performer, helping the Mets win games in late innings.

Following Sunday's game, Francisco Lindor said he wants Alonso to stay with the Mets long-term.

"I am so happy he’s here," Lindor told Bob Nightengale. “He’s one of the best power hitters in the game. Hopefully, he stays with us for awhile."

Whether Alonso gets a new deal done or if it is his last year with the franchise will all depend on the organization and their belief in his performance for the next 4-5 years.

