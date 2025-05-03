Mets legend Keith Hernandez and fellow sportscaster engage in playful banter over Cardinals uniforms

New York Mets icon Keith Hernandez is known to have fun while sharing the booth with fellow broadcasters Gary Cohen and Ron Darling. The trio has been serving inside the booth since 2006 and has shared some great moments. Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium brought us another one of them.

The longtime broadcasters found themselves in the middle of an unexpected cultural misunderstanding involving the Cardinals’ uniforms.

While discussing the Cardinals' special edition threads, Gary Cohen pointed out the stylized "STL" and playfully said:

"The Lou, which if you're in England, means something very different."

Keith Hernandez replied:

"It’s very late in Britain right now, so there’s probably no one watching."

For British viewers, “the loo” is slang for the bathroom — so the Cardinals' nickname could certainly raise some eyebrows across the pond.

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, all over home plate umpire John Bacon over incorrect calls

Part of the deal with commentating is to highlight irregular calls from umpires in the field and bring the issue to the fans.

During the series between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, the duo were all over home plate umpire John Bacon for irregular and incorrect calls.

With bases loaded and a two-out situation, Mets reliever Ty Adcock threw a 1-2 slider that hit the bat of Dbacks' Eugenio Suarez before being grabbed by catcher Luis Torrens.

While it should have been a foul tip strike three but instead Bacon called it a ball, resulting in Torrens and manager Carlos Mendoza pleading their case in the middle.

Meanwhile, behind the mic, Cohen tore into Bacon.

“John Bacon does not seem to know the difference between a ball hitting a bat and a bat hitting a glove. That was clear a foul tip for strike three. … I mean, what’s going on, Keith?” Cohen said.

Suarez would go on to pop out, after which Hernandez also made his feelings known.

“Two series in a row just el stinko,” Hernandez said.

The game ended 4-2 in favor of the Dbacks.

Last season, Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling were named the best booth in MLB. The Giants' booth followed next, while the Padres' booth came in third in the list compiled by Awful Announcing.

