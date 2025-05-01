Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts fellow sportscaster as fans don their posters in stands

During the game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, baseball fans were treated to entertainment unrelated to home runs or strikeouts.
SNY broadcasters Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen spotted two fans holding giant cutouts of their faces, leading to a hilarious exchange that is now doing the rounds on the internet.
“You got a scowl. What’s wrong?” Hernandez said, noticing the grim expression on Cohen's oversized face poster.
Cohen delivered a comeback, saying:
“I’m probably listening to you.”
Both commentators are known for their relaxed wit and veteran chemistry. The playful jab was met with laughter from fans in the stadium and online, with the clip amassing more than twenty thousand views.
As far as the game is concerned, it's at the top of the 9th, with Arizona leading 4-1.
Keith Hernandez shed light on his broadcasting future alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling
The broadcasting trio of Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen is entering their 20th season together in 2025. The trio provides one of the best commentaries but all of them are in their late 60s. As such, how long the group will remain intact, given that Cohen will turn 67 soon, Hernandez is 71, and Darling is 64, is one question.
1986 Mets legend Hernandez shed light on his plans in broadcasting during a conversation with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on their show.
"I'm on the last year of my three-year deal," Hernandez said. "All my deals with the Mets (SNY) have been three-year deals. I'm 71 right now...if I sign another three-year deal, which I would like very much, it would take me to, when the season's over, it would take me to 75 [years old].
"And then I hope I can pull a Ralph Kiner and just gradually pull back on games. Still be involved in the games and as I get older, I'm doing less games, but I'm still involved. And just incrementally do less and less and enjoy more of the summer."
Hernandez said the sport he has come to love since he was five or six with his father in the backyard is his life. He's looking forward to staying in the booth until he's 75, following which he'll give serious thought to how long he wants to stay there.