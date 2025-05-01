Mets legend Keith Hernandez roasts fellow sportscaster as fans don their posters in stands

During the game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field, baseball fans were treated to entertainment unrelated to home runs or strikeouts.

Ad

SNY broadcasters Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen spotted two fans holding giant cutouts of their faces, leading to a hilarious exchange that is now doing the rounds on the internet.

“You got a scowl. What’s wrong?” Hernandez said, noticing the grim expression on Cohen's oversized face poster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cohen delivered a comeback, saying:

“I’m probably listening to you.”

Both commentators are known for their relaxed wit and veteran chemistry. The playful jab was met with laughter from fans in the stadium and online, with the clip amassing more than twenty thousand views.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As far as the game is concerned, it's at the top of the 9th, with Arizona leading 4-1.

Keith Hernandez shed light on his broadcasting future alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling

The broadcasting trio of Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen is entering their 20th season together in 2025. The trio provides one of the best commentaries but all of them are in their late 60s. As such, how long the group will remain intact, given that Cohen will turn 67 soon, Hernandez is 71, and Darling is 64, is one question.

Ad

1986 Mets legend Hernandez shed light on his plans in broadcasting during a conversation with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on their show.

"I'm on the last year of my three-year deal," Hernandez said. "All my deals with the Mets (SNY) have been three-year deals. I'm 71 right now...if I sign another three-year deal, which I would like very much, it would take me to, when the season's over, it would take me to 75 [years old].

Ad

"And then I hope I can pull a Ralph Kiner and just gradually pull back on games. Still be involved in the games and as I get older, I'm doing less games, but I'm still involved. And just incrementally do less and less and enjoy more of the summer."

Hernandez said the sport he has come to love since he was five or six with his father in the backyard is his life. He's looking forward to staying in the booth until he's 75, following which he'll give serious thought to how long he wants to stay there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More