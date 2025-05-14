Mets legend makes feelings clear on Aaron Judge’s ‘Captain America’ nickname

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 14, 2025 02:38 GMT
The New York Mets and the New York Yankees will resume their rivalry in the Subway Series later this week. Ahead of the three-game series, Mets legend David Wright talked about Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's 'Captain America,' nickname.

The reigning American League MVP is set to lead Team USA for next year's World Baseball Classic, taking over the leadership role from three-time MVP and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Wright was asked by the Yankees captain's moniker at Citi Field on Tuesday. Wright responded:

"He's hitting like .900 with 100 homers through April. I don't have any objection to that. I wish I could hit like that."
The former Mets All-Star, who was at the ballpark for a prostate cancer screening event, earned the 'Captain America' after his heroics in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, where he batted .438 with 10 RBIs.

Judge is showing MVP-caliber form at the plate this season, leading MLB in several offensive stats, including home runs, RBIs, average, and OPS.

Mets legend reflected on Paul Skenes' commitment for 2026 WBC

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes announced his commitment for next year's WBC on Tuesday.

The reigning NL Rookie of the Year's decision to join Team USA drew a reaction from David Wright.

"Not only are you getting those elite hitters that I feel like Team USA -- it's been a little bit easier to get commitments from -- but now you're getting those dominant, top-of-the-line starters. I think it's good for baseball. I think it's good for Team USA. I think it's good for the World Baseball Classic," Wright said.

Team USA was defeated by Shohei Ohtani's Japan in the final of the last edition of the event. Aaron Judge will be hoping to clinch gold at the event at loanDepot Park in Miami, commencing in March 2026.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
