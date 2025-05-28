Mets legend shares insight into Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame possibility

After a rocky start to the 2025 season, Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has been steadily working his way back toward his dominant form. His most recent outing came on Monday at Globe Life Field, where he faced the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of their three-game series.

deGrom pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and two runs, with two walks and no strikeouts. He threw 81 pitches, 50 of them for strikes. The four-time All-Star has been in MLB for over a decade, having started his major league career with the New York Mets in 2014.

Recently, Mets legend and current MLB Network analyst Ron Darling weighed in on deGrom’s Hall of Fame case during an interview, saying:

“I would say he's not a Hall of Famer right now. He has had, certainly, Hall of Fame seasons. He's been more dominant than just about any pitcher I've ever seen on the mound. And I've been lucky to watch maybe 90 percent of his starts in the major leagues. This is not without precedent. Blake Snell has two Cy Youngs. He might not go on the Hall of Fame. Bret Saberhagen has two Cy Youngs. He's not going on the Hall of Fame.”

Jacob deGrom had a strong start to his MLB career, winning the NL Rookie of the Year in 2014. During his time with the New York Mets, he earned four All-Star selections and won two NL Cy Young Awards.

Former Mets player Ron Darling discusses Jacob deGrom’s Hall of Fame potential

In December 2022, Jacob deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. However, he made only six starts in his debut season with the team before undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Reflecting on deGrom’s career and his chances of reaching Hall of Fame status, former Mets pitcher Ron Darling said:

“I would compare his career more to Johan Santana. In his peak years, Santana was the dominant pitcher in baseball, certainly that Jacob was in his years when he was fully healthy, making 30 to 32 starts a year.”

“I think he's put himself in a place where if he doesn't win that third Cy Young, I'm with you. He needs three to five years more of excellence before they're going to put him in. He started late because of Tommy John surgery. And the innings have kept him from compiling some innings, wins, etc., that puts him in more of a place to go to the Hall of Fame.”

In 2024, deGrom made only three starts, posting a 1.69 ERA. So far in the 2025 season, he has started 11 games, recording a 4-2 record with a 2.42 ERA.

