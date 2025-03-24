Mets legend singles out Juan Soto’s greatest asset, likens him to Joey Votto

Juan Soto has been enjoying one of the most successful starts to an MLB career. The hard-hitting outfielder won his first World Series title at only 20-years-old with the Washington Nationals back in 2019. Since that time, Soto has continued to prove why he is one of the best hitters in baseball, earning a number of accolades along the way.

This past offseason, Juan Soto continued to prove how successful his career as been from another aspect, signing the richest contract in MLB history. After reaching the World Series last season, Soto hit unrestricted free agency, signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

In an interview on The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez spoke highly of the team's new signing. The two-time World Series champion discussed Juan Soto and some of his biggest strengths, even comparing him to Cincinnati Reds icon Joey Votto in the process.

"I was always impressed with his eye at the plate. He's got an eye like Joey Votto. He doesn't swing at too many bad pitches, hardly at all. The batting averages aren't so important, he hit like .280 last year, I think he is a .300 hitter but he hit 40 home runs... His eye is terrific... He doesn't chase and he makes the pitchers throw strikes [25:36]," Hernandez said of Soto.

Although Juan Soto has not cleared a .300 batting average since 2021, it's clear that he is capable of doing so. Like Soto, Joey Votto had tremendous command of the strikezone, leading Major League Baseball in walks several times throughout his career.

"He's so quick inside with the bat... Soto is so quick inside and still goes the other way. It's jsut very very impressive and his body of work so far, you can't argue it. He's one of the best players [26:41]," Hernandez continued.

Juan Soto has helped the New York Mets become one of the betting favorites to win the World Series in 2025

While the New York Mets were able to land several free agents, including Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas, the Juan Soto signing could be the move that gets them over the hump. After reaching the NLCS last season, the Mets front office was able to keep most of the roster intact while bringing in one of the best hitters in baseball.

As a result of the signing, the New York Mets are considered one of the favorites to win the World Series this season. According to the sports betting website FanDuel, the Mets have the 5th best odds of winning the title, currently sitting at +1100. The are behind only the Philadelphia Phillies (+1000), New York Yankees (+900), Atlanta Braves (+850), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (+240).

