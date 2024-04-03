“Mets losing streak came to an end tonight” - Fans troll the team as game against the Tigers gets postponed due to rain

The New York Mets are still awaiting their first win of the 2024 season. On Tuesday, the franchise had a game against the Detroit Tigers, who haven’t lost a game so far this season.

However, the match was postponed due to rain and has been rescheduled for April 4, Thursday at 1:10 pm. Mets fans, who are already dealing with the team’s losing streak, weren’t quite pleased with the news.

Some fans criticized the franchise for the match being cancelled at the last moment:

“Mets losing streak came to an end tonight W,” a fan wrote.

“Should’ve canceled it 4 hours ago. Waste of money of all the fans who came to the stadium,” another fan wrote.

“This is disgusting. Those fans who went have to wait the whole time just to be told no game and taking peoples money for 2 hours. It’s become a joke how these have been handled. And It’s all just gonna happen again tomorrow,” a comment reads.

Other comments continued on X:

The weather conditions were expected to continue into Wednesday. Thus, both teams waited almost two hours before calling off Tuesday’s game and arranging a reschedule.

The Detroit Tigers have had a fantastic start to the season, winning all their four games, while the New York Mets will have to wait until Thursday to secure their first victory.

Mets starter Tylor Megill placed on 15-day IL

On Monday, Tylor Megill was placed on a 15-day injured list by the New York Mets due to a shoulder issue.

A day before, Megill underwent an MRI after leaving the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he started and threw 78 pitches before leaving.

The 28-year-old allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings, with four strikeouts and three walks. The Milwaukee Brewers won the match 4-1 against the Mets.

Last season, Tyler Megill had a 4.70 ERA with a 9-8 record in 25 starts.

