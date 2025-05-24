Mets manager Carlos Mendoza makes frustrations clear in team’s 7-5 loss

The New York Mets played out a dramatic series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. The Mets fell to a 7-5 loss in extra innings in a rain-delayed contest.

The NLCS rematch from last year lived up to the billing, though it wasn't a smooth night for either team. The Mets, who entered the game losing six of their last eight contests, fell to another loss.

Although the Mets had just three hits heading into the ninth inning, a three-run rally in the ninth sent the game into extra innings. However, the Mets failed to capitalize on several scoring opportunities in extra innings, losing the game 7-5 after 13 innings.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza expressed his frustration after the team failed to get over the line in a grueling encounter.

"We didn't get the last one. Talk about extra innings, we had traffic and we kept putting the ball in the ground," Mendoza said after the extra innings loss.

Dominican slugger Juan Soto, who has been in the headlines because of his slump, had a walk-off opportunity in the tenth. However, he failed, going 0-for-5 on the night. All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso and Luisangel Acuna also failed to score with runners in scoring positions in extra innings.

