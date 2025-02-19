Mets owner makes stance clear after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rejects Blue Jays extension

The Toronto Blue Jays had until the start of spring training to extend first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before he moved on to the idea of becoming a free agent after the 2025 season. While technically the Blue Jays have until the end of the 2025 season to extend him, but it was the first baseman who kept them on the clock to make the move happen sooner rather than later.

Earlier on Monday, Guerrero Jr. confirmed to reporters that his extension talks with the front office haven't amounted to an acceptable offer, thereby indicating he's going to become a free agent. In such a case, obviously, the likes of the New York Mets will be interested.

Reporters gathered at Mets spring training camp where owner Steve Cohen was present. Among the many questions, one reporter asked his thoughts on the possible free agency of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"Yeah, yeah. He's a great ballplayer. And, you know, once again, I'll worry about that next year," Cohen told reporters (17:05 onwards). "Obviously, with payroll considerations, you really can’t have too many long-term contracts because then you lose your roster stability. So, you’ve got to be really careful. But I'll let my baseball people make that decision."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. denies Mets star record contract influencing his decision

Earlier in the offseason, Juan Soto set a new benchmark by signing a record 10-year, $765 million deal, surpassing the previous best signing of Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract (with the LA Dodgers).

Thus, it was natural for some to believe that the reason why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chose to reject the Blue Jays was because he wanted to chase a higher number, probably influenced by Soto's eye-popping numbers. However, the first baseman revealed that was not at all the case.

"Soto's deal had nothing to do with my decision at all," Guerrero told reporters. "Even before that, I knew my value. I knew my number. I don't want -- especially my teammates -- to go through any distractions. I'm here today, I'm ready and want to win a lot of games, and I want to make it to the playoffs. That's all."

"I love the city. I love the fans. I mean, it's hard, but at the end of the day, like I say, it's business. I'll do everything that I have to stay here with the Blue Jays. I love it here. I want to be here," Guerrero Jr. added.

Currently, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is more committed to giving his best in what is looking increasingly likely to be his last season with the Blue Jays.

