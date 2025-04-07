Mets owner Steve Cohen is "open" to contract extension for $54,000,000 All-Star

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has never been shy about spending his money on bolstering the team's roster. Since taking over the club in 2020 for a whopping $2.4 billion, Cohen has been willing to splash some cash on players that he believes could help the club win their first World Series title since 1986.

The most notable roster decision that the New York Mets have made under Steve Cohen has been the signing of Juan Soto this offseason for a record 15-years, $765 million. Soto was not the only major signing this winter as the club was also able to re-sign slugger Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54,000,000 deal which includes a player option for the 2026 season.

It seems like that Pete Alonso will exercise that option this offseason in the hopes of securing a long-term deal in free agency. In an interview on Meet at the Apple, Cohen explained that he has high hopes for Pete Alonso this season, while also stating that the team is open to keeping their relationship with the veteran together in the future.

"We're open. We're excited about the 25 season. I hope Pete has a tremendous, that would be great for the Mets and certainly great for him." Cohen said of Alonso.

A four-time All-Star, Pete Alonso has spent his entire seven-year career with the New York Mets, racking up a whopping 229 home runs for the club. If he is able to put together a massive season for the club, he could generate more interest from clubs in free agency. From Steve Cohen's perspective, the team is open to keeping him in the fold but is seemingly not in any rush to start negotating.

"Hopefully that means that we can find a way to extend the arrangement. We'll worry about it when we worry about it down the road," Cohen continued.

Pete Alonso is not the only significant part of the New York Mets roster who could hit the open market

If Pete Alonso opts out of his deal at the end of the season, New York will need to make a decision on whether or not they are going to pursue another contract or if they will let him walk. That being said, he is not the significant part of the roster who could potentially on the market.

Both Edwin Diaz and Kodai Senga have opt-outs in their contracts at the end of the year, while players such as Starling Marte, Paul Blackburn, and Jesse Winker are all slated to become unrestricted free agents. It could be another important offseason for the World Series hopefuls.

