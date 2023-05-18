New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga admits he was relieved not to be booed by fans during Wednesday's win against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Japanese rookie had his family in the stands during the game which ended 8-7 in favor of the Mets.

During their defeat in the series opener against the Rays, Mets pitcher Justin Verlander was booed by the fans after a horrible display and Senga admits he was happy to avoid the same fate on the night his family was in town.

Kodai Senga signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the New York Mets on December 2022 and has had a shaky start to the MLB, taking his time to adjust to American baseball.

He was one of the most highly rated pitchers in Japan, having won the Japanese Series five times in his career. Since his move to New York, he has shown great potential but has also taken some time to adjust to the differences of American baseball.

Wednesday's outing against the Rays was probably Senga's best performance so far. He became the first Japanese-born Mets pitcher to record 12 strike outs in a single game, using his signature ghost forkball to great effect.

Manager Buck Showalter expressed his delight and said he hopes that this is a sign of Senga settling into the MLB. Kodai Senga himself said that he was relieved not to be booed by the fans like Justin Verlander was just one day earlier, especially since his family was in attendance in the stands.

"I'm just glad I didn't get booed when they were there," said Kodai Senga after the game.

Kodai Senga on having a strong outing tonight in front of his family, who was in attendance at Citi Field: "I'm just glad I didn't get booed when they were there"Kodai Senga on having a strong outing tonight in front of his family, who was in attendance at Citi Field: https://t.co/GP3ZUM7sTI

Kodai Senga and the Mets have all to play for in the seires final vs the Rays

Wednesday's 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays meant that both the teams have recorded one win each in the ongoing series between the two teams. The New York Mets are currently third on the NL East table and slowly closing the gap with those above them.

With Kodai Senga hitting his stride in the MLB as well, things are looking hopeful for the Mets. They focus will now be on the next game to fight for a win and secure the series against the Rays. If they can continue to improve the way they have in the past few days, a postseason run could be a real possibility for them.

