Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman got revenge on his former team, as he helped beat the New York Mets on Wednesday.

The Cubs beat the Mets 4-2 on the night, with Stroman starring for Chicago. However, one play that caught everyone's attention was when the pitcher got Francisco Alvarez to hit into a double play in the eighth inning and celebrated wildly. The Mets players felt that the celebration was excessive and uncalled for.

During the win against his former team, Stroman celebrated a double play in the eighth innings by pounding his chest and screaming towards the visiting team's dugout.

One Mets player wondered what his team had done to Stroman to receive that celebration:

“What did we do to him?”

Another added:

"Show some respect. Be a professional. It isn’t all about you."

Pat Boyle @PatBoyle44 Marcus Stroman talking a whole lot of shit to the Mets dugout tonight.



Got his revenge. Mets fans gotta hate to see this Marcus Stroman talking a whole lot of shit to the Mets dugout tonight.Got his revenge. Mets fans gotta hate to see this https://t.co/4EBknxGgg8

Marcus Stroman was traded to the New York Mets in 2019 after spending six years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The pitcher went on to play two seasons for thhe Mets before joining the Chicago Cubs in 2022. He was named an All-Star in his first season with the Mets and was a valuable player for them before making the move to Chicago.

Marcus Stroman stars as Cubs win second game against Mets

The Chicago Cubs wrapped up their series win against the New York Mets with a game to go.

The win on Wednesday night was their second against the Mets in two days, taking their record to 22-26 for the season. They now sit in third place in their division.

Another win in the final game of the series will help them close in on the leaders of their division. Marcus Stroman has been a vital part of their push for the postseason and continues to put up clutch perfoemances when it is most required by the team.

