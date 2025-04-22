Mets president names 4 possible Jose Siri replacements

The New York Mets suffered a big blow after Jose Siri was diagnosed with a left tibia fracture last week. The injury was sustained after he fouled a ball off his leg.
The center fielder is sidelined for eight to 10 weeks, according to Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who updated the reporters on Monday with the news.
There are question marks on who will be the Mets' everyday centerfielder in Siri's absence. Stearns addressed his potential replacements during his media appearance on Monday. The four names he shared as Siri's replacements were Tyrone Taylor, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Luisangel Acuna.
"I don't think we know. I think Tyrone's gonna get a lot of it, clearly," Stearns told reporters. "He's a very gifted center fielder—he can impact the game in several different ways. And I think he's starting to take better at-bats as well. Beyond that, we'll see.
"Jeff could be a part of it, Brandon could be a part of it, Louie could be a part of it. I think it's about who's playing well, what pitchers we're facing, how we want to structure the lineup on any particular day. But we feel confident we have enough people to play there, to cover that position—and cover it well."
Who best fits as Jose Siri's replacement among David Stearns' options?
After Jose Siri went down with an injury, the Mets have used Tyrone Taylor as their starting center fielder. However, Taylor is no Siri nor his early season numbers gives confidence that he has made the position his own. In 59 plate appearances this season, Taylor is batting .211/.237/.298.
Jeff McNeil could be the new starting center fielder after he returns from his rehab assignment by the end of this week. However, he doesn't have a lot of innings behind him at the position but the Mets can look at him as a possible starter for some games.
“I imagine Jeff is going to do what he always does,” Stearns told reporters (via Healey). “He’s going to bounce around. He’s going to play some second. He’ll fill in for the corner outfielders when needed. We’ll see how the center field thing goes; I think he’s excited about that. So there are plenty of at-bats to go around here, and Jeff will certainly get his share.”
When it comes to Luisangel Acuna, he has never played center field in the majors and all his playing time has come in the infield, primarily at second base. However, Stearns' nomination for him might have to do with the fact that he played 250 innings in center field in Triple-A last season.
As for Brandon Nimmo, he's already the Mets' left fielder, so he could see some playing time too if needed.