Mets prospect Anthony Baptist suspended for lying about age ahead of $1,100,000 deal

When the Mets locked down the young Anthony Baptist to a $1.1 million signing bonus in early 2023, many believed that the infielder would be a future star. Now, Baptist's career has taken a hit before it ever really began.

According to new information from Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, Baptist's January 2023 deal as an international free agent occured when he was under the age of 17. Currently, the Dominican's listed birth date in Oct. 17, 2005, which suggests that he has only been 18 for less than six months, and was 17 years and three months old when he signed the contract.

In response to the reports, the New York Mets have reportedly suspended Anthony Baptist. However, the length of the suspension, as well as whether or not the Mets will opt to terminate their relationship with Baptist remains to be determined.

In 2023, Baptist played for the Mets Orange affiliate in the Dominican Summer League. Across 32 games, the 5-foot-11 utility outfielder hit .276/.427/.476 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.

According to MLB regulation, teams can seek international talent "who is at least 16 years of age or will turn 16 years of age prior to Sept. 1 of the current signing period." Often times, teams commit to players who say they are 16 or 17, but may often be 14 or 15. Last January, Evan Drellich and Jeff Passan authored a piece in The Athletic about the rampant issue of age fraud employed by some MLB hopefuls.

Suspending Anthony Baptist shows Mets take age fraud seriously

After he inked his bonus with the Mets in 2023, MLB.com said the following about Baptist's game:

"The hope is that his speed — he has been consistently clocked at 6.1 seconds in the 60-yard-timed run — will also come into play on the bases and he can develop into a base-stealer in the future. When you consider his emerging bat-to-ball skills and overall athleticism, he could slot in near the top of the lineup.”

Even after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers to start the season, the Mets are taking a firm stance in this case.

