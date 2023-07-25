David Robertson is familiar with the rumors of deadline trades. Last season he was traded from the Chicago Cubs during the trade window.

However, the New York Mets reliever isn't okay with it this time around, because he likes the organization and living in the Big Apple.

Being a veteran reliever, David Robertson had aspirations when he came to the Mets from the Philadelphia Phillies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to Tim Healey of Newsday, Robertson said:

“I like it here, I’m not excited about it. It’s just what happens."

After a lackluster start to the season, the Mets need to sort things out that will help them secure either a playoff push or a strong future. That includes getting up-and-coming prospects.

For that, they will have to let go of some names, which is where the likes of Robertson come in.

“If they move me, it’s because the organization sees a need to, to make them better,” he continued to Newsday. “If they do, I’m going to end up on a team that really wants to have me. And I’ll probably end up in a very similar role that I’m in now, a high-leverage situation."

David Robertson speaks about the below-par Mets season

Everyone at the New York Mets will be disappointed by the way the season has unfolded so far.

With such a high payroll came high expectations, but that hasn't gone to plan. They find themselves seven games behind the last NL Wild Card spot.

David Robertson discussed the disappointing season in the same interview:

“I was expecting us to be in a better position than where we’re at,” Robertson said. “Our season has not turned out the way we wanted it to. This team now is at a point where they’re probably thinking, if we don’t turn it around in the next few days, they’re going to try to make moves to pick up the pieces."

David Robertson was looked at as a much-needed replacement for Edwin Diaz who suffered a season-ending injury during the World Baseball Classic. So far he has a 2.08 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 39 appearances with 14 saves.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!