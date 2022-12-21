Mets Roster 2023: Breaking down New York Mets' stacked team

The New York Mets have been among the highest-spending MLB teams so far this offseason. The team is looking to further build its core after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

The big moves have been rising since 2020 when New York financier and head of Point72 Capital Steve Cohen took a majority stake. Under Cohen, the team has not been shy about dishing out massive contracts to attract talent.

The biggest additions to the New York Mets for 2023 come by way of pitchers, particularly starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, the 2023 Cy Young Award winner, signed with the Mets earlier this month for a two-year deal worth $43 million per year. The contract ties Verlander with his teammate Max Scherzer for the highest annual salary in MLB history.

With Verlander and Scherzer as the top pair in the rotation, things are looking good. The team has also signed starter Jose Quintana, who will come over from the St. Louis Cardinals. Quintana had a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts last season.

The New York Mets are also looking good around the diamond. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is entering the second season of a 10-year extension he signed last season. Lindor had a career-best 107 RBIs last season and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting.

"Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years." - Jon Heyman

Perhaps the most notable position player to join the New York Mets is star shortstop Carlos Correa, who seems to be a magnet for contract drama. After opting out of a contract with the Minnesota Twins, Correa supposedly signed with the San Francisco Giants. At the last moment, he pulled out of the deal with the Giants and signed with the Mets.

At first base, slugger Pete Alonso is coming off a career year, hitting an NL-best 115 RBIs. Alonso signed an extension with the Mets on the eve of the 2022 season to avoid arbitration.

In the outfield as well, the Mets are more than competent. Center-fielder Brandon Nimmo made a name for himself as a speedster last season, hitting seven triples, the most in baseball. Nimmo's fellow outfielders, Starling Marte and Mark Canha, also possess speed.

The New York Mets are hoping for a rebound in 2023

Whatever the outcome of the 2023 season for the New York Mets, it will not have been cheap. The unmatched skill of their lineup and pitching comes at the cost of hundreds of millions of dollars. For that price, fans will expect big things from this team.

