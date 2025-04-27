Mets royalty Jose Reyes honored by $580,000,000-worth MLS franchise

New York Mets legend Jose Reyes was honored by MLS side New York Red Bulls in their game today against CF Montreal. The soccer club is currently valued at around $580 million by Forbes and plays at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

Ad

Reyes, who made his mark in the Big Apple with the Mets, was handed jerseys along with his family and was part of the pre-game activities. The Red Bulls prevailed over Montreal, 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Noah Elie in the 67th minute.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@newyorkredbulls Thank you for the hospitality. Great Win! Let’s go Red Bulls," said the Mets icon on Instagram.

Ad

Having been found in 1994, the New York Red Bulls are one of the founding members of Major League Soccer upon its establishment in 1996. Back then, the team was known as the New York/New Jersey MetroStars.

In 2006, energy drink company Red Bull took ownership of the club that kicked off an era of moderate success for the club. NYRB have won three Supporters' Shields, two-time runners-up in both the MLS and U.S. Open Cups, and six Eastern Conference regular season titles.

Ad

The club's run of regular season dominance coincided with the stint of European soccer icon and Arsenal legend-turned-pundit Thierry Henry. The Frenchman spent five years with the Red Bulls and scored 51 goals in 122 appearances.

In 2015, another team entered the New York market in the form of the New York City FC which plays its games at Yankee Stadium and occassionally, at Citi Field.

Jose Reyes chimes in on Juan Soto's Mets start

In an episode of Baseball Tonight in NY, multi-time All-Star Jose Reyes shared his thoughts on Juan Soto's start to life in Queens. Soto was criticized for having a slow start at his new home, to which his Dominican compatriot, vehemently disagreed.

Ad

"Not that slow [of a start]. I mean, he's batting .250 with one home run. But maybe he's just trying to do a little bit too much. But he's only fitting in. I think he's fine. [Fans] expect him to hit a home run every single game. That's not going to happen. I want to see it too, but that's not happening. He's going to be fine," said Reyes. (0:10-0:37)

Soto is currently batting .235 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. A far from ideal start in terms of fans and pundits' expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More