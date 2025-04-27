Mets royalty Jose Reyes honored by $580,000,000-worth MLS franchise

New York Mets legend Jose Reyes was honored by MLS side New York Red Bulls in their game today against CF Montreal. The soccer club is currently valued at around $580 million by Forbes and plays at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.
Reyes, who made his mark in the Big Apple with the Mets, was handed jerseys along with his family and was part of the pre-game activities. The Red Bulls prevailed over Montreal, 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Noah Elie in the 67th minute.
"@newyorkredbulls Thank you for the hospitality. Great Win! Let’s go Red Bulls," said the Mets icon on Instagram.
Having been found in 1994, the New York Red Bulls are one of the founding members of Major League Soccer upon its establishment in 1996. Back then, the team was known as the New York/New Jersey MetroStars.
In 2006, energy drink company Red Bull took ownership of the club that kicked off an era of moderate success for the club. NYRB have won three Supporters' Shields, two-time runners-up in both the MLS and U.S. Open Cups, and six Eastern Conference regular season titles.
The club's run of regular season dominance coincided with the stint of European soccer icon and Arsenal legend-turned-pundit Thierry Henry. The Frenchman spent five years with the Red Bulls and scored 51 goals in 122 appearances.
In 2015, another team entered the New York market in the form of the New York City FC which plays its games at Yankee Stadium and occassionally, at Citi Field.
Jose Reyes chimes in on Juan Soto's Mets start
In an episode of Baseball Tonight in NY, multi-time All-Star Jose Reyes shared his thoughts on Juan Soto's start to life in Queens. Soto was criticized for having a slow start at his new home, to which his Dominican compatriot, vehemently disagreed.
"Not that slow [of a start]. I mean, he's batting .250 with one home run. But maybe he's just trying to do a little bit too much. But he's only fitting in. I think he's fine. [Fans] expect him to hit a home run every single game. That's not going to happen. I want to see it too, but that's not happening. He's going to be fine," said Reyes. (0:10-0:37)
Soto is currently batting .235 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. A far from ideal start in terms of fans and pundits' expectations.