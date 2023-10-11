Francisco Lindor undergoes surgery after Mets' disastrous season, expected to be ready by spring

Francisco Lindor was not the reason, but the New York Mets had a very bad season. In spite of his best efforts, the shortstop's team could not even come close to a playoff bid. After winning 101 games last season, they finished 29 games not in first place. Lindor has now had surgery after the season is over.

Francisco Lindor had a lingering elbow issue from a bone spur. He's now recovering and the expectation is that this will not impede 2024 for him. He is expected to be ready by the time Spring Training comes around.

That's good news for a Mets team that will need all the help it can get. They finished 75-87, a startling fact given that they employed the most expensive team in baseball this season. Things fell apart quickly, and they're at home now because of it.

It's unclear exactly how long the bone spur has been bothering him, but it didn't appear to impact his performance. In fact, he had his fourth-best season in terms of fWAR.

Francisco Lindor ready for 2024

Francisco Lindor was a delight for New York Mets fans once again. Unfortunately, everything else was a disaster. Lindor was by far their most valuable player, as Pete Alonso was second in fWAR with 4.4. He was also their fourth-highest wRC+, tied with the slugging Alonso.

Francisco Lindor was great in 2023

He recorded 6.0 fWAR and a 121 wRC+. On defense, he was his usual elite self. He had seven defensive runs saved, putting him in elite company there.

The Mets eventually gutted the roster at the trade deadline. They sent Max Scherzer, David Robertson, and Justin Verlander away and are looking to rebuild for 2024.

Thankfully, Lindor will be healthy and ready to go then. He should also once again be an elite shortstop, one of the few things the Mets will not have to worry about over the offseason.

Buck Showalter will not be their manager and they'll need new pitchers. They won't need to do anything in the middle infield, though.