Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza announces crucial update on Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos

The New York Mets are going through a rough patch, dropping their third straight series opener as the LA Dodgers prevailed 7-5 Friday night at Citi Field. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox were the previous opponents against whom the Mets had dropped series openers.
As such, the team needs some of its players back to put an end to this. Mark Vientos was unavailable for the Friday night fixture, while Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the second inning. Nimmo is out due to neck stiffness, while Vientos is dealing with left abdominal soreness.
Both are key starters for the Mets and manager Carlos Mendoza dropped an update about their availability.
"Day-to-day — we’re checking with the trainers," Mendoza said of both sluggers. "Nemo, obviously dealing with a stiff neck. After the first at-bat, he came up to me and said, ‘It’s hard for me to pull the trigger right now,’ you know?
"And then Vientos — that was right before the game. He was hitting in the cages and reported some abdominal soreness. The trainers are telling me it’s day-to-day. So right now, we’re not planning on doing any imaging or anything like that, but we’ll see where we’re at tomorrow."
What happened to Mets duo Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos?
Brandon Nimmo exited the game against the Dodgers on Friday after crashing into the wall to make a catch in the second inning. He was replaced by Jeff McNeil, who had a big triple in the ninth that helped the Mets mount a comeback against the Dodgers.
The injury, as mentioned by Carlos Mendoza, is day to day, and it is expected the outfielder will be sidelined for some days. However, he is unlikely to be placed on the IL.
Meanwhile, Mark Vientos was a late scratch from Friday's starting lineup after he felt soreness in the left side during a batting cage session. Like Nimmo, he is also day-to-day and should return to the lineup by the end of the week.
In place of Vientos, Brett Braty was playing third base. He homered in Friday's game, which should help him retain his spot for Saturday's fixture, allowing Vientos to rest up well.
The Mets' home stand will continue beyond the series against the Dodgers. They will host the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies before heading to LA for a reverse fixture.