Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza announces major update on Mark Vientos

The New York Mets suffered a major injury blow after Mark Vientos went down on Monday. The Mets placed him on the 10-day injured list after his latest setback.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an injury update on Vientos ahead of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mendoza mentioned that Vientos is suffering from a low-grade hamstring strain and is expected to be available after two weeks.

"We got relatively good news. It’s a low-grade strain," Mendoza said. "Going to treat it for the next 10-14 days until he’s symptom-free and then ramp him back up. Good news there."

"You never know, guy goes down the way he did. You kinda expect the worst," Mendoza said. "Once he went through all the testing, talking to the trainers - You hate to see him go down at any time, the fact that it’s low-grade, it’s good news."

Mark Vientos suffered the injury after making a dash on the base paths after lining a ground ball in extra innings on Monday. Vientos collapsed on the ground and walked to the dugout holding his hamstring.

He is expected to be on the sidelines for 10 days and would be cleared to resume baseball activities if there are no symptoms of an injury.

Mets call up Ronny Mauricio after Mark Vientos' Injury

The Mets called up prospect Ronny Mauricio after third baseman Mark Vientos' hamstring injury. Mauricio was in the lineup for the game against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Mauricio made his MLB debut in September 2023 but underwent knee ligament surgery, missing the 2024 season. Despite his lengthy absence, Mauricio is excited about his return to MLB.

“I’m feeling great,” Mauricio said on Tuesday. “I’m the same person I was before my surgeries. None of us wanted to rush that process. There were some setbacks in my recovery. We just wanted to take it slower to make sure everything was right.”

Mauricio went 0-for-4 on Tuesday as the Mets fell 6-5 to the Dodgers. He was 0-for-2 on Wednesday with the Mets leading 3-0 after five innings.

