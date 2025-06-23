Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza reveals real reason behind Francisco Alvarez’s demotion to Triple-A

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez homered in a 2-for-5 night against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, but he will have to clear the roster spot as he was demoted to Triple-A.
This comes after a lackluster season from the young catcher. Alvarez is hitting .236 with just three home runs and 11 RBIs after 123 plate appearances. Much of the downturn can be attributed to his hamate bone fracture earlier in the season, which caused him to miss a major chunk of spring training.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided the reason behind the move on Sunday.
"The consistency," the manager said. "There were stretches where we felt, I felt like a couple of games where okay that’s what it’s supposed to look like. But then he’ll go a couple of games where he’s late with the fastball and then he chases, so just looking for consistency here."
Mendoza said Alvarez will need to play six games a week to get back into good touch. Sharing time with fellow catcher Luis Torrens won't help in the development.
"When you’re playing, even though we gave him a chance, if you’re playing 3-4 games a week compared to having an opportunity to play six (games a week), that’s how you’re gonna get better," Mendoza said. "In reality, Luis is continuing to earn playing time so we’re getting to a point where like 50/50 and that’s what’s best for Alvy? Probably not at this time, so that’s why."
Carlos Mendoza expects Francisco Alvarez to get back in good touch and return to Mets
The demotion is a temporary setback for Francisco Alvarez, who can earn his way back through a good stretch in the minors. Carlos Mendoza said as much while citing that he needs to "play every day."
"There’s a lot of potential there and when he’s playing up to his potential he’s got a chance to be a pretty special player," Mendoza said. "And we’re gonna need him. We expect him to be back, but right now we feel like it’s best for him to go down there and get reps."
Mendoza also mentioned that Alvarez was respectful after hearing the news of the demotion. He also said that when he was breaking the news to the young catcher, it involved talks about adjustments and not being able to give him as many at-bats as he would have liked.
Mets fans would hope a trip to the minors could change the fortunes for one of the most promising catchers in the game.