Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza reveals real reason behind Francisco Alvarez’s demotion to Triple-A

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez homered in a 2-for-5 night against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, but he will have to clear the roster spot as he was demoted to Triple-A.

This comes after a lackluster season from the young catcher. Alvarez is hitting .236 with just three home runs and 11 RBIs after 123 plate appearances. Much of the downturn can be attributed to his hamate bone fracture earlier in the season, which caused him to miss a major chunk of spring training.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided the reason behind the move on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The consistency," the manager said. "There were stretches where we felt, I felt like a couple of games where okay that’s what it’s supposed to look like. But then he’ll go a couple of games where he’s late with the fastball and then he chases, so just looking for consistency here."

Trending

Mendoza said Alvarez will need to play six games a week to get back into good touch. Sharing time with fellow catcher Luis Torrens won't help in the development.

"When you’re playing, even though we gave him a chance, if you’re playing 3-4 games a week compared to having an opportunity to play six (games a week), that’s how you’re gonna get better," Mendoza said. "In reality, Luis is continuing to earn playing time so we’re getting to a point where like 50/50 and that’s what’s best for Alvy? Probably not at this time, so that’s why."

Carlos Mendoza expects Francisco Alvarez to get back in good touch and return to Mets

The demotion is a temporary setback for Francisco Alvarez, who can earn his way back through a good stretch in the minors. Carlos Mendoza said as much while citing that he needs to "play every day."

"There’s a lot of potential there and when he’s playing up to his potential he’s got a chance to be a pretty special player," Mendoza said. "And we’re gonna need him. We expect him to be back, but right now we feel like it’s best for him to go down there and get reps."

Mendoza also mentioned that Alvarez was respectful after hearing the news of the demotion. He also said that when he was breaking the news to the young catcher, it involved talks about adjustments and not being able to give him as many at-bats as he would have liked.

Mets fans would hope a trip to the minors could change the fortunes for one of the most promising catchers in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More