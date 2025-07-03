Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza's decision to pull Clay Holmes sparks outrage after disastrous 7-2 loss

Clay Holmes was pulled after one out in the sixth inning on Wednesday. His exit was followed by a pitching collapse for the New York Mets in their 7-2 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ad

Holmes was having an exceptional outing, and in the sixth, after walking Christian Yelich, he retired Jackson Chourion on a fly ball. Following this, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza walked to the mound and took him out of the game.

The Mets, who were leading up until that point, were down 6-2 as Reed Garrett replaced Holmes and gave up five runs to change the course of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, Mendoza defended his decision, saying:

Ad

Trending

"No, not once. When you've got a guy that's at 90 pitches in five and a third, you're asking for what, 100? 10 more pitches? That wasn't going to be the case. We've got some other guys that can cover 18 innings."

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans are not buying Mendoza's explanation.

"And that’s why he needs to be on the hot seat. No accountability for bad decisions," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And this wasn’t the case clearly…." another wrote.

"Even Todd Zeile believed that Holmes should have been left after the walk, so Mendy just giving excuses after excuses and the losses accumulating," another posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The downpour on Mets manager continued.

"It’s over for him," one fan wrote.

"Mendoza seems to be losing the plot (and the team)," another commented.

"Oh my goodness this might be the answer that sinks him in NY. Wow," one fan posted.

"Mendy we gotta start gettin serious length and when a guy is dealing LEAVE HIM IN WE GOTTA WIN," one took a jibe at the manager.

Ad

Mets pitching collapsed after Carlos Mendoza pulled the plug on Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes was dealing on the mound, but Carlos Mendoza thought his bullpen was equipped to handle the Brewers hitters. Holmes has been great of late, allowing less than or equal to two earned runs in six of his last eight starts since May 20.

A double from Brian Turang off Reed Garrett set things in motion, as Christian Yelich came around to score. Bases were loaded for Joey Ortiz, who cashed in with a grand slam to take the Brewers up 6-2 in the game.

Ad

In the top of the eighth inning, Mets reliever Brandon Waddell allowed a solo home run to Issac Collins, taking the Brewers up by 7-2 as they managed to hold on to that lead and win the game.

With the loss, the Mets have slid to 48-37.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More