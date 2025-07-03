Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza's decision to pull Clay Holmes sparks outrage after disastrous 7-2 loss

Clay Holmes was pulled after one out in the sixth inning on Wednesday. His exit was followed by a pitching collapse for the New York Mets in their 7-2 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Holmes was having an exceptional outing, and in the sixth, after walking Christian Yelich, he retired Jackson Chourion on a fly ball. Following this, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza walked to the mound and took him out of the game.
The Mets, who were leading up until that point, were down 6-2 as Reed Garrett replaced Holmes and gave up five runs to change the course of the game.
After the game, Mendoza defended his decision, saying:
"No, not once. When you've got a guy that's at 90 pitches in five and a third, you're asking for what, 100? 10 more pitches? That wasn't going to be the case. We've got some other guys that can cover 18 innings."
However, fans are not buying Mendoza's explanation.
"And that’s why he needs to be on the hot seat. No accountability for bad decisions," one fan commented.
"And this wasn’t the case clearly…." another wrote.
"Even Todd Zeile believed that Holmes should have been left after the walk, so Mendy just giving excuses after excuses and the losses accumulating," another posted.
The downpour on Mets manager continued.
"It’s over for him," one fan wrote.
"Mendoza seems to be losing the plot (and the team)," another commented.
"That's not managing," one fan said.
"Oh my goodness this might be the answer that sinks him in NY. Wow," one fan posted.
"Mendy we gotta start gettin serious length and when a guy is dealing LEAVE HIM IN WE GOTTA WIN," one took a jibe at the manager.
Mets pitching collapsed after Carlos Mendoza pulled the plug on Clay Holmes
Clay Holmes was dealing on the mound, but Carlos Mendoza thought his bullpen was equipped to handle the Brewers hitters. Holmes has been great of late, allowing less than or equal to two earned runs in six of his last eight starts since May 20.
A double from Brian Turang off Reed Garrett set things in motion, as Christian Yelich came around to score. Bases were loaded for Joey Ortiz, who cashed in with a grand slam to take the Brewers up 6-2 in the game.
In the top of the eighth inning, Mets reliever Brandon Waddell allowed a solo home run to Issac Collins, taking the Brewers up by 7-2 as they managed to hold on to that lead and win the game.
With the loss, the Mets have slid to 48-37.