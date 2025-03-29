Mets' social media handle drops 2-word reaction after Juan Soto enters the HR column

On Opening Day, Thursday, Juan Soto worked the count full against Houston Astros closer Josh Hader while the New York Mets were down 3-1 and had two men on base. Soto chased an away slider to strike out as the Mets fans were left disappointed by their 15-year, $765 million signing for not living up to the occasion.

Ad

Soto redeemed himself on Friday to slug his first home run in a Mets jersey as he took Astros ace Hunter Green deep into the second deck of Minute Maid Park, launching a 390-foot home run with an impressive exit velocity of 107.3 mph.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The solo shot extended the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning. Minutes after, the club's official social media account on X posted a two-word reaction:

"JUAAAAAAAAN SOTOOOOOOOOOO."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Game 2 between the two is in process with the live score being 3-1 in favor of the Mets, while entering the top of the eighth inning. The club aims to get back the win and make it 1-1.

Juan Soto gets humble in Mets debut

Juan Soto did well on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with two walks and a strikeout. However, he seemed disappointed after not being able to come up clutch. He said:

Ad

“I wasn’t expecting it,”

“It just happens.” Soto added.

Mets starter Clay Holmes was on the edge of his seat, waiting for a Soto miracle to happen. Though the Mets hitter set the stage for Soto to shine before the final out, things ultimately didn't go their way.

“I think everybody was like, ‘Man, let’s get Juan up and see what happens,’” Holmes said.

Ad

“And we were able to do it.”

Holmes is optimistic that Soto will one day cash in on the opportunity and win games for the Mets.

“We were right there, close,” Holmes said. “At the end of the day, if we’ve got Juan up with a chance to win the game, anybody likes those chances.”

Juan Soto has 161 games left to do so, and hitting a home run in just his second game of the regular season shows that he is ready for the challenge.

The Mets are scheduled to play the Astros again on Saturday before heading to Miami to play the Marlins on Monday at LoanDepot Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback