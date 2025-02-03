Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable moment of daughter Amapola in red co-ed set

Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, recently shared adorable moments of their second daughter, Amapola, on her Instagram account. The couple are parents to two daughters and are set to welcome their third child soon.

Katia has an impressive Instagram following with almost 90K followers, where she often shares personal updates featuring her husband and children. Her most recent family update featured an adorable clip of little Amapola.

“Good morning from a very talkative little one… In the end, she said 'all mine' 😂(Al final dijo 'todo mine' 😂),” Katia wrote in the caption.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia instagram story (Source: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the video, Amapola can be seen having a conversation with her mother. She is wearing red co-ed pajama set with pink hearts and has messy, curly hair. She’s sitting on what appears to be an unmade bed with blankets and pillows, likely just after waking up.

Amapola Chloe was born to Francisco and Katia Lindor in June 2023, while their first child, Kalina Zoe, was born in November 2020.

Francisco Lindor plays as a shortstop for the New York Mets and is coming off a solid 2024 season with his team. The 31-year-old tied the knot with Katia Reguero in December 2021.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares her latest pregnancy update

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, announced their third pregnancy publicly in December 2024 through an Instagram post. On Wednesday, Katia shared an update on her baby bump, posting some pictures from her recent photoshoot.

“30 weeks with my 3rd baby bump 💛 There is a certain dissonance I feel while growing life in a world that feels unworthy…yet, like flowers that bloom against the odds, hope refuses to wither. I choose to believe in a future worthy of my children’s light.🌻,” she wrote in the caption.

In the images, Katia can be seen holding some flowers while touching and embracing her baby bump. Francisco Lindor took to the comment section to react with emojis:

“🙌🏾 🙌🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏿”

Francisco Lindor comment

Katia replied to her husband with a heartfelt message writing, “I love you 😘 (te amo 😘)”

Francisco Lindor is set to start the 2025 season with the New York Mets after adding to his already solid career last season. In 2024, he won his fourth Silver Slugger Award and was named to the All-MLB Second Team for the third time.

