Mets vs. Astros: Game 1, prediction, odds and picks - March 27, MLB 2025

The New York Mets will visit the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon as part of MLB Opening Day 2025. There are 14 games scheduled throughout the day, but this matchup between the Mets and Astros should be one of the best.

New York looks to return to the postseason in 2025. The team spent money this offseason to improve its roster. Houston is looking to stay on top of the AL West Division, and its roster will also look a bit different in 2025.

Mets vs Astros recent form and records

New York struggled to win games in Spring Training as the team finished with an overall record of 13-13. The Mets finished the 2024 season at 89–73, which got them into the postseason as a wild-card team.

The Houston Astros finished spring training action in the Grapefruit League with a 16-12 record, but those games will not impact the regular season. A season ago, Houston won the American League West Division title with a record of 88-73.

Players to watch

Starting Pitchers

Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes will make his Mets debut on opening day after spending the last four seasons with the New York Yankees. Holmes went 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA a season ago for the Yankees, and the Mets need him to be the ace at the top of the rotation.

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets - Source: Imagn

Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez will be making his fourth straight opening day start for the Houston Astros as the ace of their staff. Valdez went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 28 starts during the 2024 season for the Astros.

Must-Watch Hitters

New York Mets

Juan Soto will make his New York Mets debut on Thursday for opening day, and he is one of the best hitters in baseball. Soto signed the richest contract in MLB history this offseason and will look to provide support to Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez will be asked to carry a much bigger load for the Houston Astros during the 2025 season as the team saw some veterans leave. Altuve is a former MVP in the American League. Alvarez should push for close to 40 home runs in 2025.

MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn

Mets vs Astros Baseball betting odds

Thursday, 3/27 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs New York Mets +115 +1.5 -190 O 7.5 -120 Houston Astros -135 -1.5 +160 U 7.5 EVEN

Mets vs Astros expert picks and game prediction

Run Line: +1.5 -190

Total Runs Under 7.5 Even

Prediction: Houston Astros W, 4-3

