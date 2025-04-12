Mets vs. Athletics: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 12, MLB 2025

The New York Mets barely edged out The Athletics in Game 1 of their three-game series yesterday, April 12, 2025. The Metropolitans snagged a 7-6 victory on the road as closer Edwin Diaz managed to get out of a jam with runners in scoring position in the ninth.

The Athletics, on the other hand, suffered their second-straight loss that effectively put them in the bottom of the American League West standings. The team tried to make a gallant stand by scoring to runs in the bottom of the ninth. However, they ultimately fell short to the Pete Alonso-powered visitors.

Mets vs Athletics recent form and records

Powered by the bat of Pete Alonso, along with newly-acquired star Juan Soto, the Metropolitans currently own the penthouse suite in the National League East with a 9-4 record. After a rough start, the team were victiorious in eight of their last ten games.

Sacramento's Athletics, on the other hand, have found it tough to adapt to new surroundings. The team has only won one out of seven home games compared to their respectable 4-3 record away from home.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

NYM: David Peterson (1-0, 2.53 ERA), ATH: TBA

Must-watch Hitters

New York Mets

With the visitors leading 6-4, Pete Alonso added a solo shot to left field to pad the lead to three. Alonso's bomb eventually became the deciding run as New York barely held off the Athletics, 7-6.

The "Polar Bear" continues to produce this season as he has already tallied four home runs with a National League best 18 RBIs. He's also leads the NL in individual batting stats with a .378 batting average, .778 slugging, and a 1.260 OPS.

Mets vs Athletics baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/12 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs NYM -139 -1.5, +113 O 9.5, -107 ATH +112 +1.5, -143 U 9.5, -117

Mets vs Athletics expert picks and game prediction

On paper, the Metropolitans should easily dispatch of the Athletics. After all, the Queens-based squad currently leads the MLB in team ERA with 2.41. The squad has only allowed 31 earned runs across 13 games this year. A big factor in the pitching success has been the team's bullpen. New York's relievers own a 1.93 ERA with 51 strikeouts this campaign.

However, what should not be undermined is the offense of the Athletics. Surprisingly, the A's are within the league's Top 10 when it comes to counting stats and offensive averages. Just like Game 1, the succeeding game between the two sides should be a close one.

Run Line: +1.5, -143

Total Runs: U 9.5, -117

Prediction: NYM win, 5-4

